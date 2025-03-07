Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,210 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.84.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
