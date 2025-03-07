Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,413 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 276.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.09 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Aeva Technologies

Free Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

