Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,396,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

