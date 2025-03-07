Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Everus Price Performance

ECG stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last ninety days.

About Everus

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.