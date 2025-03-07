Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 385,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 667,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 154,924 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

