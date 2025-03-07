Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GCMG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 431.00 and a beta of 0.58. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

