Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $953.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

