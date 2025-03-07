Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PKST stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $429.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -321.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

