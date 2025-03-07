PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in PG&E by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PG&E by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 746.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

PG&E Trading Down 1.8 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

