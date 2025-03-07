Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.