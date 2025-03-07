PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.51 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

