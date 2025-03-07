Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners cut Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $178,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.