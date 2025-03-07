Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Polaris worth $44,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $100.91.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

