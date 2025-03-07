PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of PotlatchDeltic worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

