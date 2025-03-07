Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.00 and a 12 month high of $377.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,114.20. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 277 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $75,734.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,624.05. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,351,029. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

