Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SEA by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

SEA Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:SE opened at $139.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.