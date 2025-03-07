Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 469,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

