Private Advisor Group LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.4 %

Nutrien stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

