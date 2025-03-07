Private Advisor Group LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

