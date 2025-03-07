Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

