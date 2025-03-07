Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

