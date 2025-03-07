Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7,407.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 123,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 122,230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

