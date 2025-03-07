Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 47,247 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tilray by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,827 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,487,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.68 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $633.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

