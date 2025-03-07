Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

