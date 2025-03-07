Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 90,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUJ opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

