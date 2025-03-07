Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 450 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SLM were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SLM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 194.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SLM by 12.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 3,077.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

SLM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. SLM’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

