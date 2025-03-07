Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 251 Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFQY. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5285 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.