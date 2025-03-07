Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,924,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

