Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000.

NYSEARCA UTES opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $379.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.69. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

