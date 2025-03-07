Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of SMMD opened at $64.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.