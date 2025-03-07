Private Trust Co. NA Has $26,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 153.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after buying an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 432.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,259,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,777,000 after purchasing an additional 699,012 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,037,000 after purchasing an additional 602,055 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 591,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,727,000 after purchasing an additional 393,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $185.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

