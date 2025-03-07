Private Trust Co. NA Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

