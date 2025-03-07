Private Trust Co. NA Has $40,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPME stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

