Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.