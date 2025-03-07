Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Align Technology by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,031,000 after buying an additional 866,663 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,287,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,736,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 330,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.32 and a 52-week high of $335.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.91.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

