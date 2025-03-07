Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 266.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 79.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 3.0 %

DXCM opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

