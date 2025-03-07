Private Trust Co. NA Invests $33,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,723,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $66.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.