Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 56 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

