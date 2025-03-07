Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 1,500 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 300.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 93,397 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 185.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -669.77%.

In other news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363 shares in the company, valued at $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $45,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $122,749.51. This represents a 26.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

