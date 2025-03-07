Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

USRT stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

