Private Trust Co. NA Sells 612 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 557,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 160,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ARB stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Announces Dividend

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

