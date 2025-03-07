Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 387,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 153,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 85,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.