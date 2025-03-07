Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,448,975 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11,933.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,975 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

