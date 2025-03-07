Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,280,000 after buying an additional 574,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,269,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

