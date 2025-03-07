Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Trading Down 7.4 %

GLNG opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

