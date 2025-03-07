Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,645 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MYR Group by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 422.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $119.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $181.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MYR Group

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.