Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 3.6 %

MSEX opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

