Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

