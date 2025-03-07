Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

FMC Trading Up 2.1 %

FMC opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

