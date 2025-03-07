Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NJR opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.